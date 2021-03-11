ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.35 and a 200 day moving average of $356.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.