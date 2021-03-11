ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $339.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $342.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.35.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

