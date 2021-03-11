ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ING Groep NV increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 204.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.