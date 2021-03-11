ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Down 5.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 9,995,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 4,864,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $3,132,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

