ING Groep Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

