Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.18% of Ingles Markets worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $61.32. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,294. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.