Ink (INK) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Ink has a market capitalization of $559,593.39 and $91,593.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.