Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $267,923.60 and $145.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007392 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

