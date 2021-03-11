Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells $36,978.24 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $36,978.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISSC remained flat at $$6.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,471. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

