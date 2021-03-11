Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 390.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $6,428,000.

PJAN stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.