INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $7.00 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $539,250.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00012319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.