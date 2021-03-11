Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 271.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.