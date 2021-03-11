Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,328 ($82.68) per share, for a total transaction of £126.56 ($165.35).

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,296 ($82.26). 163,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,379.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,280.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

