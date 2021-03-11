Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 6,500 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,577.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,210. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.