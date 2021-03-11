Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of £162.81 ($212.71).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Ian Barkshire acquired 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,995 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £159.60 ($208.52).

OXIG stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,856 ($24.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,256. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,921.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,811.24.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

