Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

