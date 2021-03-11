Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Brady by 168.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

