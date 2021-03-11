Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells 5,096 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,017.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.