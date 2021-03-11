Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 5,125 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $211,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30.

On Monday, January 25th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $198,449.10.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.06 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EverQuote by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

