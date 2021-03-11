Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 2,837 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 77,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

