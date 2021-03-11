Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells 12,756 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,784 ($23.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,385.01. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

