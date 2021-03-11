Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 917,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,722. The stock has a market cap of $442.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

