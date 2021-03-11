Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

