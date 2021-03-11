Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,210,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.