Insider Selling: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Sells 8,807 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

PROV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

