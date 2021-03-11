Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 1,360,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

