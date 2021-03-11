Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells 1,003 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $24,744.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,790. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.73.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
