Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells 1,003 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $24,744.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,790. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

