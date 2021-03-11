Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,870.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSBK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

