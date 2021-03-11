Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 459,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.