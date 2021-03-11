Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 459,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

