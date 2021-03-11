Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $98,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UMB Financial stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. 288,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $95.94.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
