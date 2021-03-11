Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $98,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. 288,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $95.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

