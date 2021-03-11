Insider Selling: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The firm has a market cap of $881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

