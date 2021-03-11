Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and $46,619.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.