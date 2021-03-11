Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $9.07. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 1,025 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.