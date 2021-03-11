Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.01.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
