Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.01.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

