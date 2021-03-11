Insured Finance (INFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $1.06 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,151,832 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.