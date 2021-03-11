INT Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

