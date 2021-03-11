Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Integer worth $55,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

