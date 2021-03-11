Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

INTC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 693,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.