Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,497,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 104,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 110,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,902,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

