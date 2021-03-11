Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

