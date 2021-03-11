Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.12. 1,080,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,328. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

