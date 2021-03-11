Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.12. 1,080,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,328. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

