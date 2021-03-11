Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. 408,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

