Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,957,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,999,000 after acquiring an additional 623,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. 69,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

