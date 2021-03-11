InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.