InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

