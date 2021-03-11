Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,963.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,963 ($25.65) and last traded at GBX 1,963 ($25.65), with a volume of 60236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,903 ($24.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

