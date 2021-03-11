International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.09

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.
The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.
International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)
International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
