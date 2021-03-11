International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.09

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.