International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.