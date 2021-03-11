International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.