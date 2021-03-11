International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.53 ($3.00).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

IAG stock opened at GBX 208.04 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.02. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 382.90 ($5.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

